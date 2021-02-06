Left Menu

South Korea eases curfew on businesses outside Seoul

South Korea on Saturday eased curfews on businesses outside the capital Seoul, letting them stay open an hour later, amid a public backlash over tight curbs to contain COVID-19. After using aggressive testing and tracing to blunt several earlier waves of the coronavirus without drastic lockdowns, the authorities have imposed increasingly rigid social distancing rules as they fight the latest wave of the epidemic.

Reuters | Updated: 06-02-2021 07:02 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 07:02 IST
South Korea eases curfew on businesses outside Seoul

South Korea on Saturday eased curfews on businesses outside the capital Seoul, letting them stay open an hour later, amid a public backlash over tight curbs to contain COVID-19.

After using aggressive testing and tracing to blunt several earlier waves of the coronavirus without drastic lockdowns, the authorities have imposed increasingly rigid social distancing rules as they fight the latest wave of the epidemic. The restraints have pushed small business owners and self-employed people to the limits of what they can endure, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun told an intra-agency meeting on Saturday.

So businesses outside the capital will now be able to stay open until 10 p.m., but "the 9 p.m. operations restriction remains as is in the metropolitan Seoul area, where more than 70% of total infections are concentrated and still faces the risk of virus transmission," Chung said. Most of the new cases were in Seoul, the neighbouring port city of Incheon, and Gyeonggi Province, home to over 25 million people.

Hundreds of restaurant and cafe owners across the country have complained about the impact of the bans on their businesses. Gym owners hurt by restrictions reopened in protest against strict social distancing rules. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency reported 393 daily new COVID-19 cases on Friday. That brings total infections reported in South Korea to 80,524, with a death toll of 1,464.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

EXCLUSIVE-Pfizer withdraws application for emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in India

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Myanmar restaurant in Bangkok promotes anti-coup activity

As expatriates from Myanmar around the world react to the militarys lightning takeover of their homeland, one restaurant in neighbouring Thailand is working a diner at a time to help support members of Bangkoks Myanmar community who want to...

Soccer-Rio club Botafogo relegated after yet another defeat

Rio de Janeiro club Botafogo were relegated to Brazils Serie B for the second time in six seasons on Friday after a 1-0 home defeat to Sport. The club, once home to Brazilian greats Garrincha, Didi, Carlos Alberto and Jairzinho, have won on...

Police: 2 children killed, 1 child wounded in Ohio shooting

Authorities in Toledo, Ohio, say two children were killed and a third was wounded in a shooting Friday. A tweet from Toledo police said the children were shot during a domestic dispute and a suspect was in custody. The third child shot was ...

Indian held at Chicago airport with 3,200 viagra pills: Officials

An Indian national was held at the Chicago airport for unlawful import of 3,200 pills of viagra worth over USD 96,000, according to an official statement.The passenger, whose identity has not been revealed, had travelled back to the US from...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021