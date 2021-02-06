For third day in a row no new COVID-19 case in Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh did not reportany fresh COVID-19 case for the last three days, a seniorhealth department official said on Saturday.

The total COVID-19 caseload in the northeastern stateis 16,829, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Lobsang Jampasaid.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has eight active COVID-19cases, while 16,765 people have recovered from the disease.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state is 56.

The Coronavirus recovery rate in the state has touched99.61 per cent, while the positivity ratio stands at 0.04 percent and the fatality rate at 0.33 per cent, the officialsaid.

Altogether, 3,95,200 samples have been tested forCOVID-19, including 658 on Friday, the SSO said.

The Capital Complex Region comprising Itanagar,Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas has the highestnumber of active cases at three.

Arunachal Pradesh has topped among all states in thecountry in terms of COVID-19 recoveries, according to stateHealth and Family Welfare Minister Alo Libang.

Saluting the Team Arunachal spirit reflected by oneand all, particularly the health team and frontline workers,Libang said that the milestone would not have been possiblewithout the wholehearted cooperation of the people.

''As health is wealth, our government led by ChiefMinister Pema Khandu has attached top priority to healthsector and all possible steps were taken to defeat the killervirus,'' he said, adding the COVID-19 vaccination has beengoing across the state and would continue till the last man isinoculated.

State Immunization Officer (SIO) Dimong Padung saidthat 18,659 health workers, have received vaccine shots so farincluding, 740 on Friday.

The health department has been carrying out theinoculation drive four days a week -- Monday, Thursday, Fridayand Saturday.

Seven persons reportedly developed after effectsfollowing immunization, the SIO said.

