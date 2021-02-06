Jharkhand reports 41 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to

Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rose to1,18,938 as 41 more people tested positive for the infection,an official said on Saturday.

The state's COVID-19 death toll remained at 1,077 asno new fatality due to the disease has been reported in thelast 24 hours, he said.

Ranchi district registered the maximum number of freshcases at 26, followed by three cases each in East Singhbhumand Dhanbad, he said.

Jharkhand now has 441 active COVID-19 cases while1,17,420 have recovered from the disease so far, the officialsaid.

The state tested 11,246 samples for COVID-19 in thelast 24 hours.

Meanwhile, at least 8,962 healthcare workers wereadministered the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, an official said.

A total of 84,103 beneficiaries have received theCOVID-19 vaccine in the state and 243 cases of Adverse EventFollowing Immunization (AEFI) have been reported, the officialadded.

