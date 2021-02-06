Russia reports 16,627 new coronavirus cases, 497 deaths

Russia reports 16,627 new coronavirus cases, 497 deathsReuters | Moscow | Updated: 06-02-2021 13:41 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 13:36 IST
Russia reported 16,627 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, which took the overall national number of confirmed infections to 3,951,233.
Russia's coronavirus crisis centre said 497 more coronavirus patients had died in the past 24 hours, bringing the Russian official death toll to 76,229.
