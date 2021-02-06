25 countries in queue for 'Made in India' COVID-19 vaccine- Jaishankar

India has so far supplied COVID-19 vaccine to 15 countries and another 25 nations are in the queue at different levels for the jab, External AffairsMinister S Jaishankar said here on Saturday.

He said there are three categories of countries that are keen to get the vaccine from India- poor, price sensitive nation and other countries which directly deal with pharmaceutical companies that make the antidote.

''I think right now we have already supplied to about 15countries (as per my recollection).

I would say there would be another about 25 countries that are at different stages in the pipeline. But what it has done is today it has put India on the map of the world,'' Jaishankar told reporters in a press conference.

The minister said some poor countries are being supplied the vaccine on a grant basis while some nations wanted it onpar with the price that the Indian Government pays to thevaccine makers.

Some countries have directcontractswith the Indianvaccine producing companies and have negotiated commercially,he said.

The Centre has already given the nod for two COVID-19vaccines-- Covaxin of city-based Bharat Biotech and Covishieldof Oxford, being manufactured by Serum Institute of India inPune, which are being administered to frontline workers fromJanuary 16, under Emergency Use Authorisation.

Drugmaker Dr Reddys recently said it will approach theDrug Regulator for the EUA for Russian vaccine Sputnik V inMarch.

Jaishankar said Prime Minister Narendra Modis idea wasto establish the country as the ''Pharmacy of the World'',taking advantage of the domestic capabilities and the wayIndia emerged as IT leader during the Y2K issue.

