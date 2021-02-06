Netherlands reports millionth coronavirus infection -official data

The Netherlands on Saturday passed the mark of 1 million confirmed coronavirus infections since the start of the pandemic, data released by health authorities showed.

The Institute for Public Health (RIVM) reported 4,075 new infections, taking the total number of cases to 1,001,826 in the 11 months since the virus was first found in the country of 17 million.

