Left Menu

Centre urges states/UTs to exponentially increase pace of COVID-19 vaccination

The Centre on Saturday urged states and Union territories to exponentially increase the pace of coronavirus vaccination and schedule the inoculation of all healthcare workers at least once before February 20.Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan also asked the statesUTs to ensure that beneficiaries of the inaugural vaccination day on January 16 should start getting a second dose on February 13.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2021 20:34 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 20:28 IST
Centre urges states/UTs to exponentially increase pace of COVID-19 vaccination
Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan also asked the states/UTs to ensure that beneficiaries of the inaugural vaccination day on January 16 should start getting a second dose on February 13. Image Credit: ANI

The Centre on Saturday urged states and Union territories to exponentially increase the pace of coronavirus vaccination and schedule the inoculation of all healthcare workers at least once before February 20.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan also asked the states/UTs to ensure that beneficiaries of the inaugural vaccination day on January 16 should start getting a second dose on February 13. In a statement, the health ministry said there remains substantial scope for improvement in the number of average vaccinations per inoculation session.

''The state health secretaries were asked to analyze the daily variation in the number of average vaccinations and take necessary steps to increase them. States/UTs were advised to ensure 100 per cent saturation of people who have already been registered on CoWin digital platform. They were also asked to organise simultaneous vaccination sessions/day in the health facility wherever possible. Each state/UT was advised to devise a state-specific strategy to achieve this target,'' it said.

The states/UTs were also advised to ensure regular review meetings of the state, district and block task force to assess emerging challenges, understand ground issues and promptly address them at appropriate levels, it said.

''Every state/UT must schedule all healthcare workers for vaccination at least once before February 20, 2021, and immediately thereafter organise mop-up rounds for them. Similarly, all frontline workers must be scheduled for vaccination at least once before March 6, 2021, and immediately thereafter organise mop-up rounds for them,'' the ministry said.

The ministry said the failure of potential beneficiaries to get vaccinated in the mop-up round would automatically push them to age-appropriate vaccination category.

The health secretary also reiterated the need for adequate attention to issuance of provisional digital vaccination certificates after the first dose and final certificate after completing the second dose; the importance of authentication of beneficiaries; and timely data reconciliation on CoWIN application.

He added that CoWIN 2.0 version will be released soon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

WHO chief calls on drug firms to share vaccine-making capacity

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Aakashvani Sangeet Sammelan to be named for Bhimsen Joshi

Pune, Feb 6 PTIThe prestigious Aakashvani music festival will be named after legendary classical vocalist lateBhimsen Joshi, it was announced on Saturday.Union Minister for Information Broadcasting PrakashJavadekar made the announcement at...

Soccer-Real's Asllani bags ruthless three-minute hat-trick

Real Madrid womens forward Kosovare Asllani scored a hat-trick in less than three minutes on Saturday, during a 3-1 win at home to Valencia.Sweden striker Asllani netted from a free kick in the 67th minute, then lobbed the keeper to score h...

Rugby-France make explosive start to Six Nations with 50-10 win in Italy

France got their Six Nations title bid off to the perfect start with a crushing 50-10 bonus point victory over a youthful Italy side in the championship opener in Rome on Saturday.The visitors raced into a commanding 21-point lead by halfti...

'Chakka jam': Farmers in Kerala stage protests against agri laws

Farmers in Kerala onSaturday protested across the state demanding repeal of thefarm laws in solidarity with the ryots nationwide chakkajam.S Ramachandran Pillai, CPIM politburo member andvice president of All India Kisan Sabha AIKS, inaugur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021