Bengal reports only one fresh COVID-19 fatality, lowest since April last year

West Bengal on Saturdayregistered only one fresh COVID-19 fatality, the lowest sinceApril last year, a health bulletin said.

The fresh fatality, reported in South 24 Parganasdistrict, pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 10,202,it said.

The state's caseload rose to 5,71,178 as 197 morepeople tested positive for the infection, it said.

As many as 293 more people were cured of the disease,taking the recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in thestate to 97.36 per cent, the bulletin said.

The state now has 4,895 active cases.

North 24 Parganas reported the highest number of newcases at 55, it said.

The state has tested over 81.28 lakh samples forCOVID-19, including 24,011 in the last 24 hours, it said.

At least 9,773 frontline workers were administered theCovishield vaccine on the 17th day of the inoculation drivebeing conducted at 272 sites in the state, a health officialsaid.

''Not a single AEFI case was reported during the day. Atotal of 3,53,876 people have been vaccinated till Saturday,''he said.

The official said that Covaxin was administered to 54people at the Kolkata Medical College and Hospital.

