Left Menu

Bengal reports only one fresh COVID-19 fatality, lowest since April last year

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-02-2021 22:26 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 22:26 IST
Bengal reports only one fresh COVID-19 fatality, lowest since April last year

West Bengal on Saturdayregistered only one fresh COVID-19 fatality, the lowest sinceApril last year, a health bulletin said.

The fresh fatality, reported in South 24 Parganasdistrict, pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 10,202,it said.

The state's caseload rose to 5,71,178 as 197 morepeople tested positive for the infection, it said.

As many as 293 more people were cured of the disease,taking the recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in thestate to 97.36 per cent, the bulletin said.

The state now has 4,895 active cases.

North 24 Parganas reported the highest number of newcases at 55, it said.

The state has tested over 81.28 lakh samples forCOVID-19, including 24,011 in the last 24 hours, it said.

At least 9,773 frontline workers were administered theCovishield vaccine on the 17th day of the inoculation drivebeing conducted at 272 sites in the state, a health officialsaid.

''Not a single AEFI case was reported during the day. Atotal of 3,53,876 people have been vaccinated till Saturday,''he said.

The official said that Covaxin was administered to 54people at the Kolkata Medical College and Hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

WHO chief calls on drug firms to share vaccine-making capacity

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Centre urges states/UTs to exponentially increase pace of COVID-19 vaccination

While there are 12 StatesUTs that have achieved 60 per cent or more vaccination coverage of healthcare workers, the central government has advised them to improve the percentage coverage of vaccinated beneficiaries and directed that they mu...

Gold worth Rs 90 lakh snatched from jewellery shop staffer in Bihar

Gold worth Rs 90 lakhwas snatched from a jewellery shop staffer in BiharsBhagalpur district on Saturday, police said.Four unidentified persons riding on two motorcyclessnatched a bag containing 1.85 kg gold from the man when hewas going to ...

'Exercise caution' when commenting on farmers' protest: Sharad Pawar to Sachin Tendulkar

Days after Sachin Tendulkar made comments in the wake remarks of some celebrities on the protest by farmers, Nationalist Congress Party NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday asked the former Indian skipper Sachin Tendulkar to exercise caution ...

American soldiers reach Rajasthan for joint Indo-US military exercise on Pak border: Def official

A contingent American soldiers have reached Rajasthan to take part in a fortnight-long Indo-US joint military exercise along the Pakistan border, starting Monday, a defence official said. The contingent of 270 US soldiers reached Suratgarh ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021