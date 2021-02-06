Left Menu

'Farishtey Dilli Ke': Over 10k lives saved by good samaritans so far

More than 10,000 human lives have been saved by good samaritans under the governments Farishtey Dilli Ke scheme, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday.The scheme, launched in October 2019, encourages people to rescue those who have met with road accidents.More than 10,000 lives have been saved under the Farishtey Dilli Ke scheme.

More than 10,000 human lives have been saved by good samaritans under the government's 'Farishtey Dilli Ke' scheme, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday.

The scheme, launched in October 2019, encourages people to rescue those who have met with road accidents.

''More than 10,000 lives have been saved under the 'Farishtey Dilli Ke' scheme. People are coming forward to help each other and you should also help those who have met with any road accident. To save someone's life is a pious act,'' Kejriwal tweeted on Saturday.

He tagged a tweet by Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who had shared a video clip of a case study of the scheme.

Kejriwal while launching the scheme had said at least 3,000 lives were saved during the pilot project of the initiative which ran for 18 months.

''The chances of survival increase by 70-80 per cent if an accident victim is taken to the hospital within one hour of his accident, which is the 'Golden Hour','' he had said.

Under the scheme, the city government will incur the treatment expenditure of eligible road accident victims and give incentives to those who helped them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

