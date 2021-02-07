Left Menu

Healthcare delivery in India is poised to undergo a change at all stages: President Kovind

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-02-2021 12:03 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 11:38 IST
Healthcare delivery in India is poised to undergo a change at all stages: President Kovind
President Ram Nath Kovind (File Image) Image Credit: ANI

The health sector's evolution calls for active involvement and participation of all stakeholders and use of innovation to bridge intent and execution, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Sunday as he noted that healthcare delivery in India is poised to undergo change at all stages.

He also hoped that the world has learned the right lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic.

''Healthcare delivery in India is poised to undergo a change at all stages prevention, diagnosis and treatment.

No single entity in the healthcare sector can deliver results and achieve outcomes,'' Kovind said.

Addressing the 23rd annual convocation of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, he said the evolution of the sector calls for active involvement and participation of all stakeholders and use of innovation to bridge intent and execution.

''Though COVID-19 seems to be one-of-a-kind health-crisis that happens rarely, a section of scientists has warned us to be prepared for similar challenges ahead.

The world has, let us hope, learned the right lessons,'' he said, adding that the pandemic has taught the world that one can not be safe if others are at risk and it is a lesson in universal brotherhood.

Noting that COVID-19 has inflicted agony and misery of unprecedented levels around the globe, the President said the nation is proud of its doctors and paramedics who rose to the challenge, even if it meant a great risk to their own lives.

The President said he was glad to learn that the university had trained over two lakh health care professionals, from doctors and nurses to administrators and hospital facility providers, to better respond to the outbreak.

''Responding to the call of Atma-Nirbhar Bharat, a self-reliant India, our nation has not only manufactured the vaccine but has also reached out to other nations to provide the same,'' Kovind said, adding that the largest vaccination drive in history was now underway in India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Divi's Labs Q3 net profit up 31 pc to Rs 471 cr

Australian advisor to Myanmar's Suu Kyi says 'being detained'

Prison Break Season 6’s discontinuation updates, was there 'a room' for Season 7?

Vernadsky Research Base: Google dedicates doodle to Ukrainian Antarctic Station

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CJM's phone call leads to Faruqui's release after SC order

A day after a Supreme Court bailorder, it took a late night phone call from a Chief JudicialMagistrate that prodded Indore jail authorities to swiftlymake arrangements for the release of stand-up comedian MunawarFaruqui, who is accused hurt...

I'd love to return to 'Grey's Anatomy': Kate Walsh

Actor Kate Walsh says she is open to reprising her role of Dr Addison Montgomery on the long-running medical drama Greys Anatomy.The 53-year-old actor said the ABC series changed her life forever.Asked about the prospect of returning to Gre...

Tennis-Li, Kontaveit share 'hard quarantine' WTA trophy

Anett Kontaveit and Ann Li shared the Grampians Trophy on Sunday after time ran out to complete the Australian Open warm-up tournament arranged to give match practice to the players who endured 14 days of hard quarantine in Melbourne.All pl...

Shut since 2012, Chepauk to finally open its three stands to spectators

The MA Chidamabaram Stadiums three stands -- I, J and K -- will be thrown open for spectators for an international match for the first time since 2012 when it hosts the second India-England Test from February 13.The three stands were sealed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021