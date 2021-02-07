Left Menu

Vietnam reports 20 COVID-19 cases Sunday, total infections pass 2,000

Reuters | Hanoi | Updated: 07-02-2021 17:27 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 17:16 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Vietnam has reported 2,001 COVID-19 infections since the coronavirus pandemic first hit the country more than a year ago, the Ministry of Health said on Sunday.

More than 1,100 of the cases are locally transmitted, while the rest are imported, the ministry said in a statement.

It recorded 20 new cases on Sunday, all linked to a new outbreak that began on Jan. 27 in the northern province of Hai Duong and has spread to at least 12 cities and provinces.

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

