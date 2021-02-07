Haryana reports 67 new COVID-19 cases, two fatalities in a day

Haryana recorded 67 fresh COVID-19 cases while two more people succumbed to the disease on Sunday, the state's health department said in a bulletin.

The total number of coronavirus cases reported in the state so far has risen to 2,68,431 while the death toll has reached 3,029.

The two fresh deaths were reported from Sonipat. The 67 new cases included 15 from Gurgaon and nine from Faridabad districts, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases in the state were 883, while 2,64,519 people have recovered. The recovery rate was 98.54 per cent, it stated.

