Telangana's fresh COVID-19 cases dip to 8-month low

The fresh COVID-19 cases in Telangana continued to dwindle with 101 people testing positive for the infection, the lowest in the last eight months, the state government said on Monday.

The tally of COVID-19 cases rose marginally to 2,95,682while one fatality pushed the toll to 1,611 as of Sunday, it said in a bulletin.

The active cases too fell sharply to 1,842 with 97 more people being discharged, taking the cumulative recoveries to2,92,229.

The fresh cases of 101 were the lowest since June last year. The state had reported 99 cases on June 2 last year.

Of the fresh cases on Sunday, Greater Hyderabad municipal corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most at 24, followed byRangareddy district (ten cases).

A total of 18,252 samples were tested on Sunday and cumulatively, over 81.22 lakh samples have been examined in the state so far.

The samples tested per million population was over 2.18lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality and recovery states stood at 0.54per cent and 98.83 percent respectively as against the national average of 1.4 percent and 97.2 percent.

