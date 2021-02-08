Left Menu

Vietnam reports 49 more COVID-19 cases, most in Ho Chi Minh City

Reuters | Hanoi | Updated: 08-02-2021 17:38 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 17:00 IST
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Pxhere

Vietnam reported 49 more COVID-19 cases on Monday, most in the economic hub Ho Chi Minh City.

This raised total infections to 2,050, including 1,160 locally transmitted infections and the rest imported, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

It has recorded 35 COVID-19 deaths.

