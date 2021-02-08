Vietnam reports 49 more COVID-19 cases, most in Ho Chi Minh City

Vietnam reports 49 more COVID-19 cases, most in Ho Chi Minh CityReuters | Hanoi | Updated: 08-02-2021 17:38 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 17:00 IST
Vietnam reported 49 more COVID-19 cases on Monday, most in the economic hub Ho Chi Minh City.
This raised total infections to 2,050, including 1,160 locally transmitted infections and the rest imported, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.
It has recorded 35 COVID-19 deaths.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ministry of Health
- Vietnam