Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Monday.

4:58 p.m.

Twenty-one people from Myanmar, with chronic cases of kidney, liver and cardiovascular diseases, have arrived in Delhi to undergo organ transplant at a city hospital.

4:44 p.m.

The pace of highway construction during April-December 2020, on average, was 28 km a day amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Parliament was informed on Monday.

4:24 p.m.

India on Monday reported 84 fatalities as it continued to register less than 150 daily COVID-19 deaths for the last 10 days, while the tally of active cases shrunk to 1,48,609 which is 1.37 per cent of the total infections.

4:09 p.m.

The Indian pharmaceutical industry has proved to be a dependable supplier of quality drugs in a time of global need on account of the COVID-19 pandemic, and is expected to reach a size of USD 130 billion by 2030, Chemical and Fertiliser Minister D V Sadananda Gowda said on Monday.

3:56 p.m.

Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Monday said speedy developmental work has been underway in the newly-constituted Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in the last two years, but the set target could not be achieved due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Britain on Monday indicated that scientists are exploring the possibility of an additional booster jab for later in the year in order to tackle any COVID-19 variants that may try to escape the immunity levels provided by the current vaccination programme, such as the South African variant.

3:43 p.m.

The planned vaccination rollout programme of the one million AstraZeneca vaccines provided to South Africa by India’s Serum Institute has been put on hold after global concerns about its efficacy, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has said.

The world’s rich countries must commit to “doing whatever it takes” to vaccinate the entire planet against COVID-19, including easing intellectual property rules to allow the manufacture of vaccines in developing countries, according to the former president of the UN General Assembly.

3:34 p.m.

Scientists have found that an experimental antiviral drug can significantly speed up recovery in COVID-19 patients who do not need hospitalisation, an advance that may lead to better interventions to treat those infected with the novel coronavirus.

2:55 p.m.

Health insurance segment, which has seen strong growth over the last five years, will continue to witness a higher double-digit growth in the medium term helped by low penetration, according to a report.

1:45 p.m.

Odisha reports 72 new COVID-19 cases and one more fatality.

12:21 p.m.

Football Delhi has decided to start its competitions from March 15 with the senior division league, in order to meet the deadline for nominating clubs from the national capital to the national second division league. 11:57 a.m.

One more person has tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, taking the tally in the northeastern state to 4,383, a health department official said on Monday.

11:32 a.m.

The fresh COVID-19 cases in Telangana continued to dwindle with 101 people testing positive for the infection, the lowest in the last eight months, the state government said on Monday. 11:30 a.m.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took on the opposition parties for criticising the government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, and said India has proved wrong all those who raised apprehensions.

11:25 a.m.

Arunachal Pradesh did not report any COVID-19 case on Monday, with the tally remaining unchanged at 16,830, a health department official said.

11:09 a.m.

South star Suriya has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently undergoing treatment for the virus.

10:53 a.m.

India records 11,831 new COVID-19 cases while 84 more die due to the coronavirus infection.

9:15 a.m.

The COVID-19 caseload of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 5,001 as one more person has tested positive for the disease in the Union Territory, a health department official said on Monday.

8:45 a.m.

With the addition of 265 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 2,55,749,an official said on Monday.

