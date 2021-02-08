Left Menu

Evidence of 'lockdown fatigue' grows as UK shopper numbers rise again

Springboard said footfall was up 9% on the week in UK high streets, up 4.5% in retail parks and up 4.3% in shopping centres. "With shopper activity increasing for the past three weeks despite all but essential stores remaining closed, the results are delivering ever more compelling evidence of escalating lockdown fatigue," said Diane Wehrle, insights director at Springboard.

Reuters | Updated: 08-02-2021 18:21 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 18:21 IST
Evidence of 'lockdown fatigue' grows as UK shopper numbers rise again

The number of shoppers heading out to retail destinations across Britain increased by 6.7% last week from the previous week, adding to evidence of lockdown fatigue, market researcher Springboard said on Monday.

The rise in the week to Feb. 6 marked a third straight week of increases. However, shopper footfall was 63.9% lower than in the same week last year, shortly before the coronavirus pandemic began spreading across the country. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered England into a new national lockdown on Jan. 4 to contain a surge in COVID-19 cases that threatened to overwhelm parts of the health system.

Under the rules in England, schools are closed to most pupils, people should work from home if possible, and all hospitality and non-essential shops are closed. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have imposed similar measures. Springboard said footfall was up 9% on the week in UK high streets, up 4.5% in retail parks and up 4.3% in shopping centres.

"With shopper activity increasing for the past three weeks despite all but essential stores remaining closed, the results are delivering ever more compelling evidence of escalating lockdown fatigue," said Diane Wehrle, insights director at Springboard. She added that Britain's accelerated vaccination campaign could be driving additional consumer confidence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Myanmar military coup: Curfew imposed in 7 townships of Mandalay

Days after the military coup in Myanmar, curfew has been imposed in seven townships in the countrys second-biggest city, Mandalay, to stop the people from protesting against the junta rule. According to a report by The Myanmar Times, curfew...

HAL signs agreement with Israel's Elbit systems for DOHS supply

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited HAL entered into an agreement with Elbit Systems Electro-Optics Elop Ltd, Israel for the supply of Digital Overhead Head-Up Display Systems DOHS during the recently concluded Aero India-2021. According to a sta...

Lanka in talks with India to extradite criminal wanted in assassination bid on former Prez: Minister

Sri Lankas Public Order Minister Sarath Weerasekera on Monday said negotiations were on with Indian officials to extradite a wanted criminal who has alleged links with the assassination bid on former president Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumarat...

Russian deputy PM says death rate up 17.9% in 2020

Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said on Monday that deaths across Russia had increased by 17.9 in 2020 from the previous year because of the coronavirus pandemic....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021