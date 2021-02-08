South Africa halted rollout of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccinations after data showed it gave minimal protection against mild infection from one variant, while several countries including Britain, France and Australia moved to reassure their citizens of the efficacy of the vaccine.

EUROPE * Migrants living in Britain will be eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines regardless of whether they have the legal right to live and work in the country.

* French tourists weary of strict national lockdown are flocking over the border to Madrid, where bars and restaurants are open and people can stay outdoors until 10 p.m. * Austria issued a warning against non-essential travel to its Alpine province of Tyrol because of an outbreak of the so-called South African variant of the virus.

* Ukraine, which hopes to vaccinate half of its population by early 2022, is in talks with other countries including Poland about receiving some of their coronavirus vaccines. * Portugal's health ministry said the AstraZeneca vaccine should preferably be used on under-65s.

* A COVID-19 booster in the autumn and then annual vaccinations are very probable, Britain's vaccine deployment minister said. ASIA-PACIFIC

* South Korea sought to reassure elderly residents as it said it would push ahead with AstraZeneca's vaccine but is still examining its efficacy for people older than 65. * Tennis fans wearing masks filtered into Melbourne Park for the start of the Australian Open, this year's first Grand Slam event, as the host city recorded one new locally acquired case of the virus.

* China reported no new locally transmitted mainland COVID-19 case for the first time in nearly two months. * A Thai court overturned its order for an opposition figure to remove social media videos in which he criticised the government's coronavirus vaccine strategy.

AMERICAS * Argentina has detected the first cases of two Brazilian variants of the coronavirus in travelers from its neighbour.

* Brazil is preparing a new round of emergency cash transfers to millions of poor and vulnerable people, which would be smaller than last year's and come with more strings attached, newspaper Folha de S. Paulo reported. * Chicago schools could gradually start to reopen for in-person learning this week under a tentative agreement with the teachers union on a COVID-19 safety plan.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * South Africa hopes to get some doses of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine around the end of this week, after halting the rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

* The United Arab Emirates will temporarily only vaccinate residents and citizens who are elderly or who have certain health conditions. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* There is still some hope that the AstraZeneca and Oxford vaccine will prevent severe disease from the South African variant, according to the professor who found it had limited impact on mild disease. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* World shares hit a record high and oil surpassed $60 a barrel for the first time in a year, on hopes that a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid package will be passed by U.S. lawmakers as soon as this month. * Total shopper numbers across British retail destinations rose by 6.7% in the week to Feb. 6 versus the previous week, adding to evidence of lockdown fatigue.

* Japan's service sector sentiment worsened for a third straight month in January, hitting its lowest since last May after a state of emergency was reimposed in Tokyo areas and some other prefectures. (Compiled by Milla Nissi; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

