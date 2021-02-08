J&J in South Africa talks after government says it hopes for shots this week

J&J in South Africa talks after government says it hopes for shots this weekReuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 08-02-2021 19:09 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 19:09 IST
Johnson & Johnson (J&J) said on Monday it was in advanced talks with South Africa about potential additional deals to fight COVID-19 in the country, after the government put the rollout of AstraZeneca's vaccine on hold.
The South Africa government had earlier said it hoped to get some doses of the U.S. drugmaker's vaccine around the end of this week, quicker than initially expected.
J&J did not refer to vaccines in its email to Reuters, but said it hoped to have more details on talks in the coming days.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- South Africa
- Africa
- AstraZeneca
- Johnson & Johnson
- U.S.
ALSO READ
S African Hindu priests accused of 'overcharging' for funerals of COVID victims
Pirates kill 1, kidnap 15 crew of Turkish ship off W Africa
PREVIEW-Cricket-South Africa enter the unknown in first test v Pakistan
FROM THE FIELD: The microscopic creatures helping build Africa’s Great Green Wall
'South African Hindu priests 'overcharging' for funerals of COVID-19 victims'