11 month low of 62 COVID-19 cases in AP

In a 11 month low, Andhra Pradeshreported 62 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to over8.88 lakh, the government said on Monday.

The state also reported 102 more recoveries in 24 hoursending 9 am on Monday and one death, a health departmentbulletin said.

With 22,094 tests, the total number conducted so far inthe state stood at over 1.33 crore.

The total confirmed positive COVID-19 cases were 8,88,485while the recoveries stood at 8,80,363, it said.

The active cases fell below 1,000 to 962 while the totaltoll was 7,160.

Krishna district accounted for the most number of caseswith 10, followed by YSR Kadapa with nine and Chittoor andEast Godavari with eight each.

