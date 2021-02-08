Left Menu

Over 9,700 people get COVID-19 vaccine shots on Monday in Delhi; turnout 54 pc

The count on third schedule day was much higher, at 4,936 48 per cent.Various reasons were being attributed to the low turnout in the initial days, including some technical issues and apprehensions related to adverse events.However, the government has maintained that no case of serioussevere AEFI is attributable to vaccination till date.Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield is being administered at majority of the centres while Bharat Biotech-made Covaxin doses given at the remaining facilities.The Delhi government had taken measures like counselling and formal phone calls to raise the percentage of healthcare workers turning up for being administered COVID-19 vaccine.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2021 20:59 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 20:57 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

More than 9,700 healthcare workers received COVID-19 vaccine shots in Delhi on Monday in the fourth week of the inoculation drive, with a turnout of over 54 per cent.

Besides healthcare workers, frontline workers, who include, police, civil defence staff, DJB and electricity department employees, among others, are also getting jabs since the last couple of days.

Also, the number of scheduled days, from initially being four days -- Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday -- have now been extended to six days a week, Monday-Saturday.

After a sluggish start, since the exercise was kicked off January 16, the inoculation drive had picked up pace in the last several days.

The targeted number for vaccination on February 8 was 18,000, officials said.

''Today, 9,740 people were administered coronavirus vaccine, and AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) was reported in 11 persons,'' a senior official of the Delhi Health Department said.

On the previous day of the vaccination drive, 9,510 healthcare workers had got the jabs, with a turnout of about 50 per cent.

The number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 till date in Delhi, majority of them being healthcare workers, has crossed the one lakh-mark, officials said on Saturday.

Under the nationwide mega vaccination drive launched on January 16, a total of 4,319 (53 per cent) health workers against a target of 8,117, were administered the shots at 81 centres across the city on day one.

On the second scheduled day, the figures had stood at 3,598 (44 per cent of the target). The sharp fall had come after one severe and 50 minor adverse effect cases were reported, on the opening day of the vaccination drive. The count on third schedule day was much higher, at 4,936 (48 per cent).

Various reasons were being attributed to the low turnout in the initial days, including some technical issues and apprehensions related to adverse events.

However, the government has maintained that no case of serious/severe AEFI is attributable to vaccination till date.

Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield is being administered at majority of the centres while Bharat Biotech-made Covaxin doses given at the remaining facilities.

The Delhi government had taken measures like counselling and formal phone calls to raise the percentage of healthcare workers turning up for being administered COVID-19 vaccine. The district-wise distribution of total 11 AEFI cases on Monday was -- Central Delhi (3), East Delhi (1), New Delhi (1), North Delhi (0), North East Delhi (0), North West Delhi (2), Shahdara (1), South Delhi (0), South East Delhi (1), South West Delhi (0) and West Delhi (2), according to the data shared by authorities.

With low turnout of healthcare workers on the first two days of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, had recently said the exercise is voluntary and a matter of ''personal decision'' for people whether to get a shot or not, but all efforts are being made to boost their confidence.

He had reiterated that this is a voluntary exercise and people are making their own decisions, as it's the initial phase.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

