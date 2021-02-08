COVID-19: 26 new cases in Chandigarh

Chandigarh on Monday recorded 26 new coronavirus cases, taking the infection count to 21,133, according to a medical bulletin. The death of a 55-year-old man took the toll to 341, as per the bulletin. There are 169 active cases as of now, it said.

A total of 25 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of cured people to 20,623, it said.

A total of 2,26,503 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 2,04,427 tested negative while reports of 55 samples were awaited, as per the bulletin. PTI CHS VSD RHL

