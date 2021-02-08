Left Menu

Reuters | Cape Town | Updated: 08-02-2021 22:30 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 22:26 IST
South Africa to roll out AstraZeneca vaccine in steps to assess effectiveness
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

South Africa will roll out the AstraZeneca vaccine in a "stepped manner" to assess its effectiveness in preventing severe illness, Professor Salim Abdool Karim, the co-chair of South Africa's Ministerial Advisory Committee on COVID-19, said on Monday.

Karim said South Africa would pause the rollout while determining how to roll it out, and could vaccinate 100,000 people with the shot to see how well it worked on preventing hospitalisations and deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

