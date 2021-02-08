125 new COVID cases in Delhi, positivity rate 0.23%

Left Menu

The infection tally rose to 6.36 lakh and the death toll mounted to 10,882 with two fatalities, according to a health bulletin The total number of tests conducted the previous day, included 42,524 RT-PCR tests and 12,866 rapid antigen tests.

Delhi recorded 125 new coronavirus cases, while the death toll rose to 10,882 on Monday with two new deaths, the government said.

The active cases dropped to 1,096 from 1,112 the previous day and 6.24 lakh patients have recovered, the Health Department said.

These new 125 cases came out of the 55,390 tests conducted the previous day, as the positivity rate stood at 0.23 per cent. The infection tally rose to 6.36 lakh and the death toll mounted to 10,882 with two fatalities, according to a health bulletin The total number of tests conducted the previous day, included 42,524 RT-PCR tests and 12,866 rapid antigen tests. The number of tests done per million was over 5.89 lakh on Sunday, while the total number of tests stood at over 1.12 crore, it said.

Out of the total number of 6,085 beds in COVID hospitals, 5,575 are vacant. A total of 135 beds in COVID care centres are occupied by persons under quarantine, the bulletin stated.

The number of people in home isolation dropped to 442 on Monday from 465 the previous day. The number of containment zones dropped to 962 from 969 the previous day, it added.

Last Friday and on Sunday, the fatality counts were two, same as on February 2, which was the lowest in the last 10 months.

Delhi had recorded 96 coronavirus cases on January 27, the lowest in over nine months, and the first time the daily infection count had stood below the 100 mark in that month. PTI KNDHMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

