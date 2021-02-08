Left Menu

AstraZeneca vaccine has major role to play, S.Africa trial lead says

Madhi said it was likely the AstraZeneca shot would protect against severe COVID-19, since it was developed using a similar technology to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which has been shown to be effective in preventing severe COVID-19. South Africa needed to recalibrate its expectations about vaccines this week after the trial showing reduced efficacy against mild-to-moderate illness caused by the more contagious 501Y.V2 variant, as well as to decide which groups to target and to start rolling out doses next week, he said.

Reuters | Cape Town | Updated: 08-02-2021 23:30 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 23:26 IST
AstraZeneca vaccine has major role to play, S.Africa trial lead says
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The lead investigator on the South African trial of AstraZeneca's vaccine said he believed it had a major role to play in Africa and globally, despite data showing the vaccine offered minimal protection against mild-to-moderate COVID-19 disease caused by the country's dominant virus variant. Shabir Madhi from the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg told Reuters he would begin rolling out the 1 million AstraZeneca doses already in the country immediately, since they expire in April and it would be reckless to waste them.

"It doesn't make any sense to have 1 million doses of vaccine available to us which are known to be safe and to not start distributing it at least for high-risk groups," Madhi said in an interview. South African health officials said on Sunday they were putting AstraZeneca vaccinations on hold temporarily while they sought scientific advice on how to proceed. Vaccinations had been due to start soon, after the first vaccine doses arrived by plane from India last week.

The country, which has recorded the most coronavirus infections on the African continent and over 46,000 deaths, aims to vaccinate 40 million people, or two-thirds of its population to reach some level of herd immunity. Madhi said it was likely the AstraZeneca shot would protect against severe COVID-19, since it was developed using a similar technology to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which has been shown to be effective in preventing severe COVID-19.

South Africa needed to recalibrate its expectations about vaccines this week after the trial showing reduced efficacy against mild-to-moderate illness caused by the more contagious 501Y.V2 variant, as well as to decide which groups to target and to start rolling out doses next week, he said. "To start turning your back on a vaccine that could potentially save lives, I couldn't understand the logic behind it," Madhi said.

He said he would use the AstraZeneca vaccine to start protecting South Africa's elderly and those with co-morbidities. The country's initial vaccination plan was to meant to start with health workers, but Madhi said the majority of the illness that was likely to occur among that group was mild-to-moderate infection and so the AstraZeneca jab would be better deployed on those at greater risk of severe illness.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. administers 41.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Reliance buys two-thirds of own gas from KG-D6; GAIL, Shell among other buyers

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

11 merchant bankers in fray for managing Govt's 26.12% stake sale in Tata Comm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New figures suggest Russia had third highest COVID-19 death toll in 2020

Russias state statistics service on Monday reported 162,429 deaths related to COVID-19 in Russia last year, a tally that is much higher than previously reported and amounts to the worlds third highest death toll from the disease in 2020. Th...

Goldman Sachs boosts U.S. GDP estimate, sees relief bill at $1.5 trillion

Economists at Goldman Sachs Group Inc on Monday bumped their U.S. GDP forecast for the second quarter to 11 from 10 and said that additional fiscal measures are likely to be valued at 1.5 trillion, up from their previous 1.1 trillion estima...

Biden will invite Super Bowl champs Bucs as well as Lakers to White House

The White House on Monday said President Joe Biden will invite the U.S. Super Bowl champions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and last seasons NBA champions, the L.A. Lakers to the White House once it is safe.The COVID-19 pandemic has made it dan...

Brazil to test COVID-19 vaccination on city's entire adult population

Brazilian biomedical institute Butantan plans to vaccinate a citys entire adult population of about 30,000 people against COVID-19 to test whether it lowers the infection rate, institute and government officials said on Monday. Butantan, wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021