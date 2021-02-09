Bengal's COVID-19 toll climbs to 10,209, tally at 5,71,490

Bengal's COVID-19 toll climbs to 10,209, tally at 5,71,490PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-02-2021 00:35 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 00:35 IST
The COVID-19 toll in West Bengalincreased to 10,209 on Monday after two more patientssuccumbed to the virus in North 24 Parganas and PaschimBardhaman districts, the health department said.
The coronavirus tally mounted to 5,71,490 with 119fresh cases, it said.
The state now has 4,632 active cases, while 5,56,649people have recovered from the disease.
In the last 24 hours, 17,113 samples have been tested,taking the total number of such clinical examinations to81,67,828, the department said in a bulletin.
Meanwhile, 23,192 people were administered COVID-19vaccine shots on Monday at over 650 sites in West Bengal, anofficial said.
Outgoing Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma wasalso inoculated, as the vaccination drive of police personnelstarted in the state.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Kim wins at PGA West, Korda takes LPGA opener in playoff
West Indies win toss, opt to bowl in 3rd ODI vs Bangladesh
West Bengal Governor asks CM Mamata Banerjee to empower voters, eliminate atmosphere of fear
West Indies chasing 298 in bid to avoid sweep by Bangladesh
Dubai's newest Hindu temple to to open its doors for worshippers by Diwali next year