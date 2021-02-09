Bengal's COVID-19 toll climbs to 10,209, tally at 5,71,490

The COVID-19 toll in West Bengalincreased to 10,209 on Monday after two more patientssuccumbed to the virus in North 24 Parganas and PaschimBardhaman districts, the health department said.

The coronavirus tally mounted to 5,71,490 with 119fresh cases, it said.

The state now has 4,632 active cases, while 5,56,649people have recovered from the disease.

In the last 24 hours, 17,113 samples have been tested,taking the total number of such clinical examinations to81,67,828, the department said in a bulletin.

Meanwhile, 23,192 people were administered COVID-19vaccine shots on Monday at over 650 sites in West Bengal, anofficial said.

Outgoing Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma wasalso inoculated, as the vaccination drive of police personnelstarted in the state.

