Left Menu

Bengal's COVID-19 toll climbs to 10,209, tally at 5,71,490

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-02-2021 00:35 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 00:35 IST
Bengal's COVID-19 toll climbs to 10,209, tally at 5,71,490

The COVID-19 toll in West Bengalincreased to 10,209 on Monday after two more patientssuccumbed to the virus in North 24 Parganas and PaschimBardhaman districts, the health department said.

The coronavirus tally mounted to 5,71,490 with 119fresh cases, it said.

The state now has 4,632 active cases, while 5,56,649people have recovered from the disease.

In the last 24 hours, 17,113 samples have been tested,taking the total number of such clinical examinations to81,67,828, the department said in a bulletin.

Meanwhile, 23,192 people were administered COVID-19vaccine shots on Monday at over 650 sites in West Bengal, anofficial said.

Outgoing Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma wasalso inoculated, as the vaccination drive of police personnelstarted in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

HAL signs agreement with Israel's Elbit systems for DOHS supply

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. may weigh baby steps to revive Iran nuclear deal

The United States is weighing a wide array of ideas on how to revive the Iranian nuclear deal, including an option where both sides would take small steps short of full compliance to buy time, said three sources familiar with the matter.Suc...

South Africa to start COVID-19 vaccinations with J&J doses

South Africa will start its immunisation campaign with Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine after data showed AstraZenecas shot offered minimal protection against mild-to-moderate illness from the dominant local virus variant.The country, whi...

‘Unknown number’ of foreign nationals have died in squalid Syrian camps, say rights experts

Citing concerns for the wives and children of extremists who have been detained in these squalid camps in northeast Syria, 57 unnamed countries have been urged to repatriate their nationals immediately.UN experts urge 57 States whose nati...

Guterres welcomes US decision to re-engage with the Human Rights Council

The Biden administration has recommitted the United States to a foreign policy centered on democracy, human rights, and equality, said Secretary of State, Antony Blinken in a statement on Monday. The Human Rights Council reviews the human...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021