One new COVID-19 case in Arunachal Pradesh, tally rises to

One more person tested positivefor COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, pushing the total caseloadin the northeastern state to 16,831, a senior healthdepartment official said on Tuesday.

The new case was reported from West Siang district,the official said.

Three more persons recuperated from the disease onMonday taking the total number of recoveries in the state to16,770, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampasaid.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has only five activeCOVID-19 cases, while 56 people have succumbed to theinfection so far.

The recovery rate in the state has touched 99.63 percent, while the positivity ratio stands at 0.02 per cent andthe fatality rate at 0.33 per cent, the official said.

Altogether, 3,97,038 samples have been tested forCOVID-19, including 1,044 on Monday, the SSO said.

Meanwhile, State Immunization Officer (SIO) DimongPadung said that 19,142 health workers have received vaccineshots so far in the state.

The health department has been carrying out theinoculation drive four days a week -- Monday, Thursday, Fridayand Saturday.

Seven persons reportedly developed after-effectsfollowing immunization, the SIO said.

