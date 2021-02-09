Left Menu

More than 50 lakh healthcare, frontline workers given COVID-19 vaccine in 21 days: Govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2021 14:12 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 13:47 IST
More than 50 lakh healthcare, frontline workers given COVID-19 vaccine in 21 days: Govt
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

More than 50 lakh healthcare and frontline workers have been vaccinated against coronavirus in 21 days in India which is the fastest rate in the world, Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey told the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

Responding to a question on vaccine hesitancy, he said at the start of COVID-19 vaccination drive, fewer than planned beneficiaries attended the vaccination sessions due to transient technical issues in CoWIN portal, vaccine hesitancy, among others, which have progressively been addressed.

A total of 93.6 lakh healthcare and 77.9 lakh frontline workers had been registered for the vaccination till January 31, the minister said in a written reply.

He said 37.58 lakh workers were vaccinated till January 31.

''Initially the coverage was low… however, the rate of vaccination coverage has subsequently increased,'' Choubey said.

Asked if the healthcare and frontline workers are not confident of the vaccine available for them, the MoS said, ''This is not a fact. More than 50 lakh healthcare and frontline workers have been vaccinated in 21 days in India which is the fastest rate in the world.'' A communication campaign is being carried out to raise awareness about COVID-19 vaccines and address the misinformation regarding the vaccination process, he said.

The communication strategy aims to disseminate factual information about the vaccine and the vaccination process. This is being done through multimedia platforms and through the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) website.

The rollout of COVID-19 vaccination drive had begun from January 16.

During the initial phases, the vaccine is being provided to the priority groups of healthcare and frontline workers for free by the central government.

Till January 26, a total of 200 lakh doses of 'Covishield' and 28.03 lakh doses of 'Covaxin' have been supplied, Choubey said in a separate reply.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

Colombia to give temporary protective status to Venezuelan migrants

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajya Sabha passes bill to regularise unauthorised colonies in Delhi

The Upper House of Parliament on Tuesday passed the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws Special Provisions Second Amendment Bill, 2021 to regularise unauthorised colonies in Delhi. The bill replaces the National Capital Territory of De...

German exports down 9.3% last year, biggest fall since 2009

Germanys exports plunged by 9.3 per cent last year as the coronavirus pandemic dragged down demand, the biggest drop since the financial crisis in 2009, official data showed Tuesday.Imports dropped 7.1 per cent, the Federal Statistical Offi...

Kolkata Airport to get new ATC Tower with upgraded technology: AAI

The Airports Authority of Indias AAI Kolkata Airport has undertaken the work of construction of new Air Traffic Control ATC Tower and technical block at an estimated cost of Rs 458 crores, said AAI in a press release on Tuesday. The constru...

Expert panel to submit report soon on priority individual for COVID vax

New Delhi, Feb 9 PTI An expert committee set up to develop the criteria for identifying significant comorbidities present in a person, which would make that person priority individual for COVID-19 vaccination, will finalise its report in th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021