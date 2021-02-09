India says J&J interested in making COVID-19 vaccine in country

India says J&J interested in making COVID-19 vaccine in countryReuters | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2021 17:09 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 16:49 IST
Johnson & Johnson is interested in manufacturing its COVID-19 vaccine in India, a government official told a news conference on Tuesday.
India also currently has no concern over the efficacy of the AstraZeneca vaccine that is being used in the country's massive inoculation campaign, Vinod Kumar Paul said.
