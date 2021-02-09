Left Menu

WHO official leading Wuhan COVID probe says cold-chain transmission possible

China has pushed the idea that the virus can be transmitted by frozen food and has repeatedly announced findings of coronavirus traces on imported food packaging. However, Peter Ben Embarek, a WHO specialist in animal diseases who leads the independent group of experts, also said the team's nearly month-long investigation in Wuhan had not dramatically changed the picture of the outbreak.

Reuters | Updated: 09-02-2021 17:19 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 16:54 IST
WHO official leading Wuhan COVID probe says cold-chain transmission possible
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The head of the World Health Organization-led team in the central Chinese city of Wuhan probing the origins of COVID-19 said on Tuesday that cold chain transmission of the virus is a possibility and warrants further investigation. 'Cold chain' refers to the transport and trade of frozen food. China has pushed the idea that the virus can be transmitted by frozen food and has repeatedly announced findings of coronavirus traces on imported food packaging.

However, Peter Ben Embarek, a WHO specialist in animal diseases who leads the independent group of experts, also said the team's nearly month-long investigation in Wuhan had not dramatically changed the picture of the outbreak. "We know the virus can survive in conditions that are found in these cold, frozen environments, but we don't really understand if the virus can transmit to humans" or under which conditions, he told the briefing.

Embarek said it would be worthwhile to explore whether a frozen wild animal in a market setting with the right conditions could be conducive to rapid spread of the virus. He said that work to identify the origins of the coronavirus points to a natural reservoir in bats, but it is unlikely that they were in Wuhan, the city where the outbreak was first identified in late 2019.

He also said investigators were looking at whether the virus was circulating earlier than first thought, and that blood samples needed to be found to conduct further research. The possibility that the virus leaked from a lab - another hypothesis - was extremely unlikely and did not require further study, Embarek told the briefing.

The team arrived in Wuhan on Jan. 14 and after two weeks of quarantine, visited key sites including the Huanan seafood market, the location of the first known cluster of infections, as well as the Wuhan Institute of Virology, which has been involved in coronavirus research. Members of the team have sought to rein in expectations about the mission, with zoologist Peter Daszak telling Reuters last week that one of their aims was to "identify the next steps to fill in the gaps".

Another team member, infectious disease expert Dominic Dwyer, said it would probably take years to fully understand the origins of COVID-19. The United States said China needed to be more open when it comes to sharing data and samples as well as allowing access to patients, medical staff and lab workers. Beijing subsequently accused Washington of politicizing a scientific mission.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Colombia to give temporary protective status to Venezuelan migrants

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Apple iPhone 12 mini sales slow as smaller smartphones lose appeal - report

Apple Incs iPhone 12 mini U.S. sales were just 5 of overall sales of its new phones during the first half of January, industry data provider Counterpoint said on Tuesday, adding to signs of muted demand for the new smaller version of its fl...

No case of South Africa variant of COVID-19 found in India so far: NITI Aayog

By Sahil Pandey No case of South African variant of COVID-19 virus has been found in the country so far, said NITI Aayog member health Dr VK Paul on Tuesday.South Africa variant of COVID19 is under the watch. It has come forward that this v...

Sebi slaps Rs 40 lakh fine on entity, six individuals

Markets regulator Sebi has imposed a Rs 40 lakh fine on Shri Ram Real Estate Business Solutions and six individuals for illegally raising funds from the public through collective investment schemes.Sebi has found that the entity and indivi...

Trump's trial starting: 'Grievous crime' or just 'theatre'?

Donald Trumps historic second impeachment trial is an undertaking like no other in US history, the defeated former president charged by the House with inciting the violent mob attack on the US Capitol to overturn the election in what prosec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021