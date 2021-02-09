1,000 bulls, 900 tamers expected to participate in Jallikattu in Coimbatore on Feb 21

Nearly 1,000 bulls and 900 tamersare expected to participate in the 4th edition of Jallikkattu(bull taming sport) to be held here on February 21, incompliance with COVID-19 safety norms, MunicipalAdministration Minister S P Velumani said on Tuesday.

He noted that 940 bulls and 745 tamers had participatedin the previous edition of the event held at Chettipalayam.

All the bulls and tamers will be subjected to medicalcheck up before the event and registered only if they aremedically fit, he said at a function.

