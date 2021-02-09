Left Menu

Arrivals in England face fines, prison for flouting new quarantine rules

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-02-2021 18:30 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 18:30 IST
Travellers arriving in England face fines and even prison if they flout rules as part of a hotel quarantine policy designed to stop the spread of COVID-19 variants from the most at-risk countries, British health minister Matt Hancock said on Tuesday.

"We will be putting in place tough fines for people who don't comply. This includes a 1,000-pound penalty for any international arrival who fails to take a mandatory test," Hancock told parliament.

"Anyone who lies on the passenger locator form and tries to conceal that they've been in a country on the red list in the 10 days before arrival here, will face a prison sentence of up to 10 years."

