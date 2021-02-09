No fresh COVID-19 death reported in Rajasthan

No fresh COVID-19 death was recorded in Rajasthan on Tuesday and the toll stands at 2,774 in the state, according to a health department bulletin.

The state, however, reported 90 new cases on Tuesday, which took the tally to 3,18,384. There are 1,435 active cases in Rajasthan as of now, it said.

The bulletin said that 3,14,175 people have been discharged after treatment till now.

So far, 517 people have died in Jaipur due to COVID-19, 303 in Jodhpur, 222 in Ajmer, 169 in Kota, 167 in Bikaner, 120 each in Bharatpur and Udaipur, 109 in Pali and 101 in Sikar, it said.

The fresh cases included 19 in Jaipur, 16 in Kota, 13 in Ajmer, 12 in Jodhpur, five each in Banswara, Nagaur and Udaipur, the bulletin said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)