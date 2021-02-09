COVID-19: 14 new cases in Chandigarh

Chandigarh on Tuesday reported 14 new coronavirus cases, taking the infection count to 21,154, according to a medical bulletin.

The death of a 57-year-old man took the toll to 342, it said.

There are 168 active cases as of now, as the per bulletin.

A total of 21 patients were discharged after they recovered from infection, taking the number of cured persons to 20,644, it said.

A total of 2,27,718 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 2,05,621 tested negative while reports of 80 samples are awaited, as per the bulletin. PTI CHS VSD ANBANB

