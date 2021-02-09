Left Menu

eSwatini Health Minister Lizzie Nkosi said on Tuesday that her country, which borders South Africa, would no longer use AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine. South Africa has put on hold the rollout of AstraZeneca's vaccine, after preliminary trial data showed it gave only minimal protection against mild-to-moderate infection caused by South Africa's dominant coronavirus variant. "The country has considered its close proximity with South Africa.

Reuters | Mbabane | Updated: 09-02-2021 23:32 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 23:27 IST
eSwatini won't use AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, minister says
eSwatini Health Minister Lizzie Nkosi said on Tuesday that her country, which borders South Africa, would no longer use AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine. South Africa has put on hold the rollout of AstraZeneca's vaccine, after preliminary trial data showed it gave only minimal protection against mild-to-moderate infection caused by South Africa's dominant coronavirus variant.

"The country has considered its close proximity with South Africa. We felt that the variant could be in the country already. We will no longer be using AstraZeneca Oxford vaccine," Nkosi said in an interview on local television.

