White House to scrutinize WHO report that says COVID-19 unlikely from Chinese lab

White House to scrutinize WHO report that says COVID-19 unlikely from Chinese labReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-02-2021 23:50 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 23:48 IST
The Biden administration is looking forward to scrutinizing data included in a World Health Organization report released on Tuesday that said it was unlikely the COVID-19 virus originated in a laboratory in Wuhan, China, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- White House
- Jen Psaki
- China
- Biden
- Wuhan
ALSO READ
Pets are back: Biden's 2 dogs settle in at White House
Biden speaks to Putin for first time since taking power -White House
Biden speaks to Putin for first time since taking power -White House
Biden wants two-state solution for Israel, Palestinians - White House
White House says Biden believes Nord Stream 2 pipeline is a bad deal for Europe