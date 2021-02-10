Left Menu

Swasthya Sathi: Bengal govt increases rates for 33 packages

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-02-2021 00:43 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 00:43 IST
Swasthya Sathi: Bengal govt increases rates for 33 packages

Following requests from privatehospitals to revise rates of various treatments under theSwasthya Sathi health insurance scheme, the West Bengalgovernment has decided to enhance rates for at least 33packages, a senior official said on Tuesday.

While rates for treatment of cardiac-related problemswere raised by 25 per cent, those for general medicalconditions were increased by around 20 per cent, HealthSecretary NS Nigam said.

''The overall expenditure due to the revision will riseby 7-10 per cent,'' Nigam said.

The decision was taken at a virtual meeting in whichrepresentatives of private and state-run hospitals, healthdepartment officials and others took part.

Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay and HomeSecretary HK Dwivedi also attended the meeting.

''We had a productive meeting. The state government hasagreed to enhance rates of packages by 15-20 per cent.

Although the percentage of increase is less than ourexpectation, we appreciate the state government's positiveapproach towards providing quality healthcare to the residentsof West Bengal,'' Group CEO, AMRI Hospitals, Rupak Barua, said.

He said that the private medical establishments stillhave concerns over the 20 per cent revision in rates formedical management, he said.

Months before the 2021 state polls, West Bengal chiefminister Mamata Banerjee in December last year expanded the'Swasthya Sathi' scheme to cover the entire population of thestate.

The scheme, which was initially launched in 2016, is abasic health cover for secondary and tertiary care up to Rs 5lakh per annum per family.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

UK tech entrepreneur Lynch starts fights against U.S. extradition

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Now Just Say "Ok Google, Talk to Ludo Pro" to Get the Game Started

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Premier League launches new scheme to combat racism

The Premier League on Tuesday set in motion an action plan to eradicate racial prejudice and create more opportunities for minority ethnic groups in soccer. It builds on the existing actions taken by the Premier League and clubs to promote ...

U.N. in talks with U.S. on Central American refugees applying for asylum from home

The United Nations Refugee Agency has held initial talks with U.S. President Joe Bidens administration about Central American asylum claimants being processed in their own countries, but it is too early to estimate how many people could ben...

J&J CEO says people may need annual COVID-19 vaccine shots for next several years - CNBC

Johnson Johnson Chief Executive Officer Alex Gorsky told CNBC on Tuesday that people may need to get vaccinated against COVID-19 annually over the next several years, like seasonal flu shots. Unfortunately, as the virus spreads it can also...

Golf-Ryder Cup captain Harrington tests positive for COVID-19

Padraig Harrington, who will captain Team Europe at the Ryder Cup in September, has tested positive for COVID-19 and withdrawn from this weeks ATT Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the PGA Tour said on Tuesday. The 49-year-old Harrington, who missed the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021