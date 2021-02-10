FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirusReuters | Updated: 10-02-2021 02:58 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 02:52 IST
A World Health Organization report probing the origins of COVID-19 ruled out a Chinese lab leak, a claim that the Joe Biden-led U.S. administration has said it would scrutinize.
DEATHS AND INFECTIONS
EUROPE
* Britain will require passengers arriving from countries where worrying coronavirus variants are spreading to pay for 10 days of quarantine in hotels, while rule-breakers will face heavy fines or jail terms.
* German Chancellor Angela Merkel wants to keep restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus in place until at least March 1, sources told Reuters.
* Austria will require those leaving its Alpine province of Tyrol to show a negative coronavirus test, in an effort to stem an outbreak of a coronavirus variant.
* Europe's oldest person, French nun Sister Andre, has survived COVID-19 and will celebrate her 117th birthday this week, her caregivers said.
ASIA-PACIFIC
* The Indian army is training dogs to find COVID-19 in its ranks by sniffing human sweat and urine.
* The number of newborns in China plummeted 15% in 2020 from a year earlier, with the onset of COVID-19 disrupting the economy and weighing on decisions to have a family.
AMERICAS
* The U.S. government will begin shipping vaccines directly to community health centres around the country next week to speed vaccination and ensure doses are reaching vulnerable populations.
* Canada will oblige citizens returning home overland from the United States to show they do not have COVID-19.
* Peru has launched its COVID-19 vaccination campaign with newly arrived doses of China's Sinopharm vaccine.
MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA
* South Africa is looking at ways to deploy AstraZeneca's vaccine after temporarily putting on hold plans to roll it out to healthcare workers.
* More than 97% of COVID-19 deaths in Israel over the past month were people who had not been vaccinated, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.
MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS
* Johnson & Johnson has applied for a COVID-19 vaccine emergency authorization in South Africa and according to a source, is in talks with private Indian drugmaker Biological E to possibly run local trials for its COVID-19 shot.
* A commonly used asthma treatment appears to reduce the need for hospitalizations as well as recovery time for COVID-19 patients, researchers at the University of Oxford said.
ECONOMIC IMPACT
* Global equity indexes were near unchanged on Tuesday, while bitcoin climbed to another all-time peak, extending gains in the wake of an endorsement from Tesla Inc.
* U.S. layoffs eased in December and job openings increased modestly, suggesting the decline in employment that month was largely due to companies cutting back on hiring amid uncertainty caused by a raging COVID-19 pandemic.
* German exports rose in December as solid trade with China and the United States helped Europe's largest economy as it struggles to grow under the restrictions of a lockdown.
