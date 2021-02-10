Left Menu

Closure of N West Post Office and Home Affairs ordered

The closure of the Wolmaranstad Post Office and Home Affairs office follows the closure of a supermarket in Zeerust and one store in Tlokwe by the MEC last month.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 10-02-2021 15:52 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 15:52 IST
Closure of N West Post Office and Home Affairs ordered
Sambatha continues to criss-cross the province, raising awareness on COVID-19, encouraging public compliance to prevention measures, and checking businesses for compliance with the regulations. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

North West Health MEC, Madoda Sambatha, has ordered the closure of the Wolmaranstad Post Office and Home Affairs offices after they failed to comply with COVID-19 regulations.

The two institutions are reportedly not meeting the requirements of social distancing, wearing of masks in public and sanitising.

The closure of the Wolmaranstad Post Office and Home Affairs office follows the closure of a supermarket in Zeerust and one store in Tlokwe by the MEC last month.

Sambatha continues to criss-cross the province, raising awareness on COVID-19, encouraging public compliance to prevention measures, and checking businesses for compliance with the regulations.

"We will continue to enforce compliance with COVID-19 regulations to prevent the further spread of the virus. We will not hesitate to order the closure of any business or facility where there is a complete disregard of COVID-19 prevention measures," Sambatha said on Tuesday.

Sambatha has committed to continue with the compliance and awareness campaign drive.

"Though we are about to roll out the vaccine, it does not mean other prevention measures like social distancing, wearing of masks and sanitising are to be abandoned. They remain key to prevent the spread of the virus. Vaccination should be considered one method of prevention.

"The wearing of masks in public is still mandatory, and so are social distancing and sanitising. All residents are requested to comply with the regulations," the MEC said.

He reminded citizens that their personal care and health are their responsibility.

"There is a need for all members of the community to continue to comply with the regulations to minimise the impact and spread of this contagious disease."

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Congress walks out of Lok Sabha as PM Modi explains govt's stand on three farm laws.

Congress walks out of Lok Sabha as PM Modi explains govts stand on three farm laws....

Haryana assembly budget session to begin from March 5

The budget session of Haryana Assembly will start here from March 5.The decision to commence the budget session of Haryana assembly from March 5 was taken by a state Cabinet in its meeting chaired by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here ...

FY22 real GDP growth to come in at 10.4 pc on low base; potential growth impacted: Ind Ra

Indias real GDP will grow at 10.4 per cent in FY22, after a 7.8 per cent contraction in the pandemic-impacted FY21, India Ratings and Research said on Wednesday. The domestic ratings agency, however, made it clear that the higher growth in ...

Bangladeshi man awarded 29 years imprisonment in Khagragarh blast case

A special NIA court on Wednesdaysentenced a Bangladeshi citizen, one of the prime accused inthe Khagragarh blast case of 2014, to consecutive terms ofimprisonment totalling 29 years for offences including wagingwar against any Asiatic power...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021