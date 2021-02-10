Left Menu

PTI | Sambalpur | Updated: 10-02-2021 16:51 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 16:51 IST
IIM-Sambalpur reopens campus, to decide on resumption of physical classes

After a gap of abouteleven months, Indian Institute of Management-Sambalpur onWednesday reopened its campus to students, amid strictadherence to COVID-19 guidelines, a senior official said.

The authorities, however, are not resuming physicalclasses immediately and has asked students to carry COVID-19negative certificates and remain in isolation for 14-daysafter their arrival on the campus.

Online classes will continue for the time being, IIMSambalpur director Prof Mahadeo Jaiswal said.

''The institute will take a decision on the resumptionof physical classes depending on the circumstances and thegovernment guidelines. Students will be returning in a phasedmanner.

''A set of guidelines has been issued to all students,faculty members and staffers. Those who are facing internetand infrastructure issues at home are given priority to come,''he said.

Students will not be allowed to leave the hostelpremises other than medical emergencies and have to undergoCOVID tests once the mandatory quarantine period is over,Jaiswal said.

The authorities arranged for oxygen cylinders, bedsand other essential facilities on the campus if any studentfalls sick, and a doctor will visit the hostel regularly, theprofessor said.

''Staying on the campus, meeting their friends andteachers will create a positive impact on their mental health.

Our students also realise the need to normalise the situationand are enthusiastic about it,'' he said.

All those who enter the premises will have to wearface masks and use sanitiser, the official added.

