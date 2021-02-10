Bahrain approves Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for emergency use - RDIF

Bahrain approves Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for emergency use - RDIFReuters | Moscow | Updated: 10-02-2021 18:14 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 18:14 IST
Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund said on Wednesday that Bahrain had granted Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 emergency use authorisation, becoming the 24th country to do so, and the third country in the Gulf region.
The Russian vaccine was approved by Bahrain's National Health Regulatory Authority (NHRA), the Russian Direct Investment Fund said. (Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Jon Boyle)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
