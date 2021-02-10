Bahrain approves Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for emergency use - RDIF

Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund said on Wednesday that Bahrain had granted Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 emergency use authorisation, becoming the 24th country to do so, and the third country in the Gulf region.

The Russian vaccine was approved by Bahrain's National Health Regulatory Authority (NHRA), the Russian Direct Investment Fund said. (Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Jon Boyle)

