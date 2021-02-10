Italy reports 336 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, 12,956 new cases

Italy reported 336 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday against 422 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 12,956 from 10,630 the day before. Some 310,994 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 274,263, the health ministry said.

Italy has registered 92,338 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the sixth-highest in the world. The country has reported 2.67 million cases to date. Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 19,280 on Wednesday, down from 19,512 a day earlier.

There were 155 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 146 on Tuesday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 2,128 from a previous 2,143. When Italy's second wave of the epidemic was accelerating quickly in the first half of November, hospital admissions were rising by about 1,000 per day, while intensive care occupancy was increasing by about 100 per day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)