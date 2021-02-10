Left Menu

Bengal logs 179 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-02-2021 22:07 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 22:02 IST
Bengal logs 179 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The COVID-19 tally in West Bengal rose to 10,220 on Wednesday after five more deathswere registered in the state, the health department said inits bulletin.

The tally mounted to 5,71,815 after 179 new cases weredetected, the bulletin said.

In the last 24 hours, 283 recoveries were recorded inthe state, improving the discharge rate to 97.45 per cent.

As many as 5,57,208 people have recovered from thedisease so far.

Of the five deaths, two were reported from North 24Parganas, and one each from South 24 Parganas, Purba Bardhamanand Uttar Dinajpur districts.

Four of the five deaths were due to the comorbidities,where COVID-19 was ''incidental'', the bulletin said.

Bengal currently has 4,387 active patients.

North 24 Parganas district accounted for the maximumof new cases at 61.

Since Tuesday, 21,608 samples have been tested inBengal, taking the total number of such clinical examinationsto 82,09,892.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

How a Venezuelan steel plant's decline is helping Brazil treat COVID-19 patients

When Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro last week announced a second shipment of oxygen to help neighboring Brazil treat COVID-19 patients, he credited the Venezuelan working class at the state-owned Sidor steel plant for the gesture of so...

White House condemns attack on Saudi airport, will continue effort to end war in Yemen

White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Wednesday that the United States condemned an attack on a Saudi airport and will continue diplomatic outreach to end the conflict in Yemen.Yemens Iran-aligned Houthi group said it carried out a dro...

Income tax dept recovers Rs 300 crore during search operation in Kolkata

Income Tax Department carried out search and seizure action on various groups based in Kolkata, engaged in the business of Pharmaceutical manufacturing, diagnostic services and hospitals, the Union Finance Ministry said on Wednesday. Accord...

New Zealand, Australia on tsunami watch after strong South Pacific quake

A 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck the South Pacific region on Thursday, triggering tsunami warnings and calls for residents to avoid beaches and shore areas. The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre EMSC said the 7.7 magnitude quakes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021