Bengal logs 179 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths

The COVID-19 tally in West Bengal rose to 10,220 on Wednesday after five more deathswere registered in the state, the health department said inits bulletin.

The tally mounted to 5,71,815 after 179 new cases weredetected, the bulletin said.

In the last 24 hours, 283 recoveries were recorded inthe state, improving the discharge rate to 97.45 per cent.

As many as 5,57,208 people have recovered from thedisease so far.

Of the five deaths, two were reported from North 24Parganas, and one each from South 24 Parganas, Purba Bardhamanand Uttar Dinajpur districts.

Four of the five deaths were due to the comorbidities,where COVID-19 was ''incidental'', the bulletin said.

Bengal currently has 4,387 active patients.

North 24 Parganas district accounted for the maximumof new cases at 61.

Since Tuesday, 21,608 samples have been tested inBengal, taking the total number of such clinical examinationsto 82,09,892.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)