COVID-19: 15 new cases in Chandigarh

Chandigarh on Wednesday reported 15 new coronavirus cases, which took the infection count to 21,171 in the Union Territory, according to a medical bulletin.

The death of a 72-year-old woman took the toll to 343, it said, adding that there are 158 active COVID-19 cases as of now.

A total of 26 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 20,670, as the per bulletin.

A total of 2,28,973 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 2,06,859 tested negative while reports of 93 samples are awaited, it said. PTI CHS VSD ANBANB

