French new coronavirus cases lower than week ago

France reported 25,387 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, up from 19,348 on Tuesday but slightly lower than last Wednesday's 26,362 as average daily increases continued slowing.

The health ministry also reported 296 new coronavirus deaths in hospitals, from 436 on Tuesday.

