Democratic Republic of Congo confirms second Ebola case in resurgence of major outbreak

Democratic Republic of Congo confirms second Ebola case in resurgence of major outbreakReuters | Kinshasa | Updated: 11-02-2021 13:29 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 13:05 IST
A second person has contracted Ebola and died this week in Democratic Republic of Congo's North Kivu province, the World Health Organization and the health ministry said in a statement.
The cases mark a resurgence in the world's second-biggest outbreak, which was declared over last June, they said in the statement.
