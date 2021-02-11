Africa CDC says in talks with Johnson & Johnson on supply of more vaccines

Africa CDC says in talks with Johnson & Johnson on supply of more vaccinesReuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 11-02-2021 14:58 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 14:34 IST
The African Union's disease control body is in discussions with Johnson & Johnson for the supply of more COVID-19 vaccine doses, its director John Nkengasong said on Thursday.
Nkengasong added that the body was not expecting a delay to vaccination in Africa after a trial showed AstraZeneca's vaccine offered minimal protection against mild to moderate illness from the 501Y.V2 variant dominant in South Africa.
