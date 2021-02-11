Left Menu

Kenya says it will move ahead with AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

That move will not deter Kenya, which says it expects to receive 24 million doses of the vaccine beginning this month, said Mercy Mwangangi, the chief administrative secretary at the ministry. "We are going to continue with AstraZeneca because we are doing our own sequencing and we are comfortable to move forward with it," she told Reuters.

Reuters | Updated: 11-02-2021 15:01 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 15:01 IST
Kenya says it will move ahead with AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Kenya is going ahead with its plan to inoculate its citizens against COVID-19 using a vaccine developed by AstraZeneca, a senior health ministry official said on Thursday, dismissing concerns over its efficacy.

South Africa paused the rollout of the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University following a small clinical trial that showed it offered minimal protection against mild to moderate illness from the 501Y.V2 variant dominant in the country. That move will not deter Kenya, which says it expects to receive 24 million doses of the vaccine beginning this month, said Mercy Mwangangi, the chief administrative secretary at the ministry.

"We are going to continue with AstraZeneca because we are doing our own sequencing and we are comfortable to move forward with it," she told Reuters. The World Heath Organisation had also issued an advisory on Wednesday telling countries to continue using the vaccine, Mwangangi said, which further supports the Kenyan government's position.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

Google announces general availability of security groups for Workspace customers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Svitolina sees off Coco challenge to reach third round

Ukrainian fifth seed Elina Svitolina made good use of limited opportunities against American teenager Coco Gauff to reach the Australian Open third round with a 6-4 6-3 victory on Thursday. The 16-year-old Gauff, the youngest player in the ...

After Mekong, China focuses to take control over Brahmaputra's water

In yet another example where China has run into rough waters with its neighbours, the country has planned to build the worlds biggest dam on River Brahmaputra - a 60-gigawatt mega-dam in the Tibetan Autonomous Region TAR, reported Al Jazeer...

Rajasthan Assembly proceedings adjourned twice amid uproar by BJP members

The Opposition BJP on Thursday created an uproar in the Rajasthan Assembly over the issue of attack on an RSS worker in Kota, leading to adjournment of house proceedings twice.During the zero hour, BJP MLAs Vasudev Devnani and Madan Dilawar...

Women's rights activist charged for role in Polish protests

A leader of the Polish Womens Strike, the movement that has led mass nationwide protests against a near total abortion ban in Poland, has been charged with criminal felonies. Marta Lempart told The Associated Press on Thursday that she was ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021