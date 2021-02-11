Pfizer to apply for COVID-19 vaccine registration in Ukraine on Thursday -TV

Pfizer to apply for COVID-19 vaccine registration in Ukraine on Thursday -TVReuters | Kiev | Updated: 11-02-2021 16:02 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 15:58 IST
Pfizer plans to file the registration application for use of its COVID-19 vaccine in Ukraine on Thursday, Ukrainian television quoted a health ministry official as saying.
Ukraine's authorities have said the country expects to receive its first batch of 117,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in February within the framework of the COVAX programme.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- COVAX
- Ukrainian
- Pfizer
- Ukraine
- Pfizer-BioNTech
ALSO READ
Covaxin has ability to neutralise UK strain of COVID-19-Review report
India's COVAXIN likely effective against UK variant - study
Covaxin effective on UK virus strain of COVID-19: ICMR
COVAX to supply 355 mln vaccine doses for Eastern Med this year - WHO official
Covaxin effectively neutralises UK variants of COVID-19: Study