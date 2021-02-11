Pfizer to apply for COVID-19 vaccine registration in Ukraine on Thursday -TV

Pfizer plans to file the registration application for use of its COVID-19 vaccine in Ukraine on Thursday, Ukrainian television quoted a health ministry official as saying.

Ukraine's authorities have said the country expects to receive its first batch of 117,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in February within the framework of the COVAX programme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)