Left Menu

Pak vaccinates 27,000 health workers in anti-coronavirus vaccination drive

Meanwhile, another 57 people died due to coronavirus, taking the toll to 12,185, while some 1,760 were in critical condition, according to the ministry of National Health Service.The total number of coronavirus cases in the country stands at 559,093.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 11-02-2021 17:07 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 16:30 IST
Pak vaccinates 27,000 health workers in anti-coronavirus vaccination drive
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan has vaccinated about 27,000 frontline healthcare workers against the coronavirus during its ongoing anti-COVID-19 vaccination drive.

Prime Minister Imran Khan launched the anti-coronavirus vaccination drive on February 2, a day after the country received 500,000 doses of anti-coronavirus vaccine from China's Sinopharm.

Khan said that the healthcare workers would be given the vaccine first as they are exposed to maximum risk.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Thursday said that 27,000 have been given the vaccine.

Among the health workers vaccinated include 21,121 in Sindh, 4,458 in Punjab, 691 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 274 in Islamabad, 239 in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), 312 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 133 in Balochistan, the NCOC said.

The NCOC also issued a video to motivate health workers to get the vaccine. It showed Dr Aneela Sadaf Mengal of Services Hospital, Karachi, Dr Saima and others thanking Prime Minister Khan for arranging the vaccine and giving priority to the frontline health workers.

Asad Umar, the NCOC chief and planning minister, said that in the next phase citizens above 65 year of age would be vaccinated which would be followed by vaccination of masses. Meanwhile, another 57 people died due to coronavirus, taking the toll to 12,185, while some 1,760 were in critical condition, according to the ministry of National Health Service.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country stands at 559,093.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

Google announces general availability of security groups for Workspace customers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha opposes NMA s draft bylaws for Lingaraj and Brahmeswar Temples

Two days after the Centrewithdrew the notification of the draft bylaws of NationalMonuments Authority NMA for Lord Jagannath Temple in Puri,Odisha government Thursday urged the ministry of culture torelax the proposed restrictions for Linga...

Arjun Munda pays visit to Tribes India Aadi Mahotsav

The Tribes India Aadi Mahotsav is turning out to be rather popular amongst the residents of Delhi and has witnessed several high-profile visitors.Shri Arjun Munda, Minister of Tribal Affairs paid a visit to the Aadi Mahotsav along with his ...

Rising waters in Indian Himalayas disrupt rescue bid in tunnel after avalanche

Authorities in India warned on Thursday of rising water levels in a Himalayan river valley hit by a major avalanche as they scaled back a search for 35 construction workers trapped in a flooded tunnel. Rescue workers have found the bodies o...

ACC jumps 73 pc to Rs 472.4 cr in Dec quarter

Cement maker ACC Ltd on Thursday reported a 72.88 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 472.44 crore for the fourth quarter ended December 31.The company, which follows the January-December financial year cycle, had posted a pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021