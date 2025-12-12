Outcry over US Financing of Controversial Balochistan Mining Project

The Baloch National Movement (BNM) has condemned the US Export-Import Bank's substantial $1.25 billion financing for Pakistan's controversial Reko Diq mining project. The BNM warns that this move will enhance Pakistan's control over Balochistan and intensify state-driven repression, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

The organization criticized the US decision as a violation of international ethical standards and a tacit approval of Pakistan's exploitation of Baloch resources. Their statement claims these partnerships contribute to alleged genocide, enforced disappearances, and the plundering of the Baloch people's natural wealth.

The financial package, initially shown as a developmental aid, is feared to facilitate further military action and displacement in resource-rich areas, hence aiding Pakistan's occupation instead of fostering regional stability. The BNM calls on the US to reflect on the human rights abuses occurring under Pakistan's administration in Balochistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)