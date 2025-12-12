Left Menu

Outcry over US Financing of Controversial Balochistan Mining Project

The Baloch National Movement criticizes the US Export-Import Bank's $1.25 billion financing for Pakistan's Reko Diq mining project. The group warns that this support could exacerbate state-led repression in Balochistan, violating human rights, and calls on the US to reconsider its involvement in the conflict-ridden region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 10:24 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 10:24 IST
Outcry over US Financing of Controversial Balochistan Mining Project
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Baloch National Movement (BNM) has condemned the US Export-Import Bank's substantial $1.25 billion financing for Pakistan's controversial Reko Diq mining project. The BNM warns that this move will enhance Pakistan's control over Balochistan and intensify state-driven repression, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

The organization criticized the US decision as a violation of international ethical standards and a tacit approval of Pakistan's exploitation of Baloch resources. Their statement claims these partnerships contribute to alleged genocide, enforced disappearances, and the plundering of the Baloch people's natural wealth.

The financial package, initially shown as a developmental aid, is feared to facilitate further military action and displacement in resource-rich areas, hence aiding Pakistan's occupation instead of fostering regional stability. The BNM calls on the US to reflect on the human rights abuses occurring under Pakistan's administration in Balochistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pioneering Joint Surveillance: How Indonesia and Nepal Transform Public Health Systems

Mediterranean Fisheries Show Hope as Aquaculture Becomes the New Regional Power

How Smart Incentives Drive Financial Inclusion for Women-Led Businesses in Vietnam

Assam’s Digital Tax Reform Transforms Municipal Revenues and Urban Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025